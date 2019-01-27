Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson announces he is cancer-free

Longtime baseball executive Sandy Alderson, most recently general manager of the New York Mets, announced Saturday night he is cancer-free. Alderson has battled an unspecific form of cancer for several years.

Dan Martin of the New York Post has the details:

"My health is great," Alderson said. "Since I took a leave of absence from the Mets last summer, I've had chemo and surgery — my third surgery — but at this point, based on the medical definition, I'm cancer-free and have been for four months."

Alderson, 71, stepped away from the Mets last summer to receive treatment after his cancer returned. He's been battling cancer since at least 2015.

When he stepped down from the Mets, Alderson acknowledged he could be stepping away from the team permanently given their place in the standings and his expiring contract. The club hired Brodie Van Wagenen as its new general manager earlier this offseason. Alderson has a good sense of humor about it though.

Saw Sandy Alderson earlier. Mentioned that he’s a free agent: “It’s getting late. Harper, Machado, me,” Alderson said. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) January 27, 2019

Alderson served as Mets GM from 2010-18. Prior to that he worked with the Athletics and Padres in a variety of roles, and he also spent time in the commissioner's office. It's unclear whether he wants to return to a front office given the demands and his health.