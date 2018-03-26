Former MLB All-Star Albert Belle arrested on charges of DUI and indecent exposure

This is not Belle's first run-in with the law

Former MLB All-Star Albert Belle, one of the most notorious players in recent baseball memory, is in more legal trouble.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Belle was arrested at a spring training game in Scottsdale recently. He has been charged with indecent exposure and DUI. Here is the mugshot:

Belle has had numerous run-ins with the law over the years. Most notably, he was convicted of stalking and harassing a former girlfriend in 2006, and served 90 days in jail. Belle also chased down some kids with his car after they threw eggs at his house on Halloween.

The 51-year-old Belle was also known as a clubhouse curmudgeon throughout his career, with countless run-ins with teammates, opposing players, reporters, and even fans in the stands. His behavior was tolerated because he was a devastating hitter. Belle authored a career .295/.369/.564 (144 OPS+) batting line with 381 home runs in 12 MLB seasons from 1989-2000. During his peak from 1994-98, he hit .314/.393/.626 (161 OPS+) and averaged 43 home runs and 88 extra-base hits per year.

Belle played for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, and Baltimore Orioles in his career and was a five-time All-Star. An arthritic hip condition forced him to stop playing following the 2000 season, at age 34.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

