Former MLB All-Star Bill Buckner dies at 69 following battle with dementia

Longtime big league first baseman Bill Buckner has died following a battle with dementia on Monday. He was 69. Buckner's wife Jody made the following statement to ESPN's Jeremy Schaap:

"After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

The Cubs, one of five teams Buckner played for, released a statement about his passing:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Buckner, a great ballplayer and beloved member of the Cubs family," Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "Bill's remarkable 22-year-career included eight years with the Cubs during which he won a batting title in 1980 and earned an All-Star appearance in 1981. After his playing days, Bill served as a valued member of our player development staff and was a fan favorite during his appearances at our Cubs Conventions. On behalf of the Cubs organization, I extend our sympathies to Bill's family and his many friends."

Buckner played 22 seasons in the big leagues from 1969-90. Unfortunately, he is most remembered for his error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, when he let Mookie Wilson's ground ball get through his legs. The error allowed the game-winning run to score, and the Mets went on to win the series in seven games.

After returning to the Red Sox as a free agent in 1990, Buckner received a standing ovation during the Opening Day baseline introductions at Fenway Park. He also threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 2008 home opener in Boston, and was cheered as well.

Buckner deserves to be remembered for much more than the error. He was a quality major league player for more than two decades, retiring as a career .289/.321/.408 hitter with 2,715 hits and 174 home runs. Buckner was an All-Star in 1981 and received MVP votes in five different seasons (1974, 1978, 1980-82). He played for the Dodgers (1969-76), Cubs (1977-84), Red Sox (1984-87, 1990), Angels (1987-88), and Royals (1988-89).

Following his playing career, Buckner spent some time coaching and managing in independent and minor leagues. He officially retired from baseball in 2014.

Buckner is survived by his wife, Jody, his two daughters, Brittany and Christen, and his son, Bobby.