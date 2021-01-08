Six-time MLB All Star Lance Berkman is joining the the University of St. Thomas baseball program as an assistant coach, the school officially announced on their website. The former MLB player is familiar with the Houston area after spending the majority of his professional career with the Houston Astros.

Berkman said of the new gig:

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to help coach at UST. Coach VanderLaan and his staff have a great energy and passion for baseball that is contagious. Coaching college baseball has always been a dream of mine and it will be exciting to help build the foundation for a championship program."

Head coach Clayton VanderLaan said while Berkman is connected to the city, the reason they brought him on was for his qualifications.

"The obvious thing that will stick out to most people is that the name Lance Berkman is synonymous with Houston baseball, and this is another remarkable impact he's made in the long history of baseball in our city" VanderLaan said. "While we are excited to be a small part of that legacy, there is no question that he's been brought on staff because he's a tremendous coach and a true baseball guy."

VanderLaan also commented that he is the type of person that makes a great addition to their program.

"One other thing I think is important to note is that Lance is a first-class person through and through" VanderLaan said. "He is exactly the type of example we want our players to mimic and model as they grow and develop as men."

Berkman has many ties to Houston, outside his career, going to college in the city at Rice University and returning after his MLB days to coach at Second Baptist School in Houston.

Berkman played for the Astros, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers in his 15 seasons in the league. He won a World Series and was named National League Comeback Player of the Year Award during his time with St. Louis.