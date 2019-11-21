Former MLB front office executive David Samson weighs in on why the proposed 'Orlando Dreamers' won't work

On Wednesday, Pat Williams, the former Orlando Magic general manager, introduced his vision for a Major League Baseball team in Orlando. He called the team the "Orlando Dreamers" during a press conference while presenting the proposed logo and website for the potential team.

David Samson discussed the entire event on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" and was in no way in agreement that this is a legitimate possibility.

Samson told listeners if you missed the press conference then, "You missed one of the funniest announcements I've seen in years."

He complimented Williams for his charity work and for bringing the Magic to Orlando, but listed the various reasons this will not work out from the financial and business side of things.

Samson said Williams has a logo for a team that's not even a "kernel of a remote possibility," adding that, "What Pat Williams did today was merely a publicity stunt."

He went through what many fans probably questioned about the entire thing and whether Williams planned to move an already existing team to become the "Dreamers". He says Williams has already denied wanting the Tampa Bay Rays or Miami Marlins so Samson says that the concept must be for an extension team.

Samson reflects on his time with the Miami Marlins and how they were not easily able to sell tickets. He says it is possible that some of these cities just may not be good enough for a major league ball club.

The podcast host squashes the idea that Disney tourism means people will go to games, as he says the demographics are completely different.

He also questions who will give them a television deal because the teams who are already in Florida have the money, or as Samson puts it, "There's only so many ways you can skin a cat."

Samson ends his segment with a concluding message to Williams: "The only dream is that you actually think this chapter is going to work."