Longtime MLB manager Bobby Valentine is running for mayor of Stamford, Conn., his hometown. Not high on his agenda: doggy bag usage.

In an eight-minute video posted to Cameo -- a platform where celebrities send personalized messages to paying customers -- a sweatpant-wearing and walking-stick equipped Valentine dropped an F-bomb while talking to a neighbor and, yes, watched his dog poop without cleaning up the mess.

The 71-year-old Valentine presumably forgot he was recording a message for "Matt," yet he submitted the video anyway and Cameo sent it the customer's way. Whoever bought the video for Matt sure got their $40 worth.

A longtime Republican, Valentine is running for Stamford's mayoral seat as an unaffiliated candidate. He will run against a pair of Democrats in incumbent mayor David Martin and Connecticut state representative Caroline Simmons. His policy, as his unaffiliated status suggests, is in flux.

"I always thought and saw myself as the mayor of the city," said Valentine, who served as an MLB manager for 16 years and won an NL pennant with the New York Mets in 2000.

"My whole thing isn't about policy, because we'll have great policy," he told The New Yorker. "You figure out what the problems are and what you can fix, and you make it part of your policy that you're going to implement."

Whoever's lawn Valentine left the poop on has a problem ready for fixing.