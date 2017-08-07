Former MLB MVP, manager Don Baylor dies at 68 after struggle with multiple myeloma

Don Baylor, who played in part of 19 big-league seasons (including 1979, after which he won the Most Valuable Player Award) and who managed in parts of nine others, has passed away, according to multiple reports. Baylor's death was confirmed by his son to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Stateman.

Here's what Bohls reported:

Former major-league baseball star and Austin native Don Baylor died Monday morning after a long struggle with multiple myeloma. He was 68. Baylor died at 4:25 Monday morning, his son confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman.

MLB released the following statement via their official communications twitter account:

Today we remember All-Stars Don Baylor and Darren Daulton, both of whom authored many fond memories for baseball fans. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 7, 2017

Daulton died at 55 years of age on Sunday after a four-year battle with brain cancer.

Baylor's most productive seasons were split between the Baltimore orioles, California Angels, and New York Yankees. Overall, he finished his career having hit .260/.342/.436 with 338 home runs and 285 stolen bases -- numbers that resulted in a 118 OPS+. Baylor's affinity for getting struck by pitches is well remembered, and his 267 career beanings remains the fourth-most all-time, behind Hughie Jennings, Craig Biggio, and Tommy Tucker.

"Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life," his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement, according to MLB.com.

In addition to winning the 1979 MVP Award and making that year's All-Star Team, Baylor also earned MVP consideration in four other seasons, and won a trio of Silver Slugger Awards. He was part of the Minnesota Twins' World Series-winning club in 1987.

Baylor enjoyed a lengthy career as a manager and coach. He spent six seasons guiding the Colorado Rockies to a 440-469 record, and reached the postseason during the 1995 season. Baylor later received an opportunity to manage the Chicago Cubs, finishing his two-plus year stint with a 187-220 record and no postseason appearances. More recently, Baylor had served as hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels, a position he'd held with the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners as well. Baylor spent two seasons as the New York Mets' bench coach, too.

In all, Baylor enjoyed a lengthy -- and quite successful -- life in baseball.