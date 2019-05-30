Former MLB outfielder Angel Pagan reportedly rescued at sea after boat capsizes in Puerto Rico
Pagan last appeared in the majors in 2016
Former MLB outfielder Angel Pagan was reportedly one of three people rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico after a boat capsized in a 15-foot wave.
Also rescued were Orlando Roman, who pitched in Japan and the U.S. minor leagues, and Roman's 16-year-old son. The boat capsized off the coast of Vega Alta on the northern coast of Puerto Rico. Roman in a Facebook post said all three were safe following the rescue.
Pagan, 37, last appeared in MLB in 2016. Across parts of 11 seasons with the Cubs, Mets, and Giants, Pagan batted .280/.330/.408 with 1,143 hits; 64 home runs; and 176 stolen bases. He also compiled a career WAR of 17.2 over that span.
Pagan was a member of the 2012 and 2014 Giants teams that won the World Series. Most recently, Pagan played in the Puerto Rican winter league.
