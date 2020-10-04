Former Major League Baseball pitcher Charles Haeger is wanted by police in connection with the the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson, authorities have probable cause to arrest the 37-year-old former professional baseball player on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault. Haeger's unoccupied vehicle was found on Saturday near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said.

"Haeger is still outstanding," Hoster said. "We are coordinating with law enforcement in northern Arizona as we continue to search for the suspect."

Scottsdale police reportedly responded to a call of shots fired at the woman's residence, after her roommate heard gunfire and witnessed Haeger coming out of the woman's bedroom with a gun. Haeger then pointed the gun at the man, who was able to get to a neighbor's house and call 911.

Haeger pitched 83 innings in his five-year long MLB career. The right-hander was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and also spent time in the Padres, Dodgers, Mariners and Red Sox organizations. His last appearance in the big leagues was in 2010.

Haeger "should be considered armed and dangerous," Hoster said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police said in a statement.