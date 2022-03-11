Odalis Pérez, a left-handed pitcher who spent parts of 10 MLB seasons with the Braves, Dodgers, Royals, and Nationals, has died at the age of 44 after an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic.

Pérez's attorney confirmed the former pitcher's death to ESPN on Thursday. "Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Walin Batista told ESPN's Enrique Rojas. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy."

The Dodgers and Nationals acknowledged Pérez's death on social media:

Pérez debuted with the Braves in 1998, and in his first season with the Dodgers in 2002 he won 15 games and made the All-Star team. Across his 10 seasons in the majors, Pérez went 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA in 221 starts and 31 relief appearances. Pérez appeared in the postseason with the Braves in 1998 and Dodgers in 2004. He last pitched in the majors with Washington in 2008.