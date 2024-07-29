Former major-league reliever Reyes Moronta died in a traffic accident on Sunday, the Major League Baseball Players Association has announced. The accident occurred in Moronta's native Dominican Republic. He was 31.

Moronta spent parts of six seasons in Major League Baseball, most recently with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. Moronta spent most of that time with the San Francisco Giants, and he also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Angels. Over that span, Moronta proved to be a highly effective reliever across 177 career appearances. Moronta's death occurred a little more than a year since his last MLB appearance.

Moronta for much of this season had been a rostered pitcher for Bravos de León in the Mexican League:

The Giants originally signed Moronta out of the Dominican Republic. He made his MLB debut in September 2017 at the age of 24.