Former NL Rookie of the Year Raul Mondesi sentenced to eight years in prison
Mondesi spent six years as the mayor of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic after retiring
Former MLB All-Star and 1994 National League Rookie of the Year Raul Mondesi has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of embezzlement in his native Dominican Republic, reports the Associated Press. Mondesi must also pay a $1.3 million fine.
Following his playing career Mondesi became mayor of San Cristobal, his hometown. He held the post from 2010-16 and was charged with embezzling $6.3 million while mayor. The former treasurer and secretary of San Cristobal were also sentenced to jail time.
Mondesi, now 46, broke into the big leagues with the Dodgers and played for seven teams from 1993-2005. He hit .306/.333/.516 with 16 home runs as a rookie in 1994 and retired as a career .273/.331/.485 hitter with 271 home runs. Baseball-Reference.com puts his career earnings at $66.47 million.
Mondesi's son, Raul Mondesi Jr., is a prospect in the Royals organization.
