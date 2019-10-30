Former MLB star Josh Hamilton arrested on felony charge for causing injury to child

Former big-league outfielder Josh Hamilton was arrested on Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge for causing injury to a child -- his daughter. Hamilton turned himself in to authorities during the afternoon at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas, per CBS 11.

According to Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News, the allegations against Hamilton -- dating back to late September -- are exhaustive. They include him throwing a water bottle at one of his daughters, yanking a chair out from beneath her before throwing it at her, carrying and throwing her down on a bed, pinning her down by the head and striking her legs, ripping her sweatshirt, and later telling her "I hope you go in front of the [expletive] Judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don't have to see you anymore." Hamilton's ex-wife, Katie, is said to have sought a protective order on behalf of the daughter against Hamilton earlier this month.

Per Jason Allen of CBS 11, Hamilton's bond was set at $35,000 and one of the conditions was for him to not have contact with his daughter, or with any child under the age of 17 years old.

Hamilton, 38, hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015. He played for the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels over parts of a nine-season career. The No. 1 pick in 1999 draft, Hamilton's career was delayed and at times overshadowed by substance abuse and addiction issues -- including at least one reported relapse back in 2015.

During Hamilton's career, he hit .290/.349/.516 (129 OPS+) with 200 home runs and 50 steals. He made five All-Star Games, won three Silver Sluggers, and was the 2010 Most Valuable Player.