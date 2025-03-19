The MLB Tokyo Series wrapped up on Wednesday with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off to open the 2025 season. It did not come without some mild controversy as a former NFL QB got involved in a foul ball catch.

Rodney Peete, who played for USC before a long NFL career, was on the third base line in the stands when Max Muncy attempted to make a catch over the netting. Unfortunately for Muncy, Peete made the catch before the ball could reach his glove.

Peete was in attendance with his wife, Holly Robinson-Peete, to support their son, Rodney Peete Jr., who has been a clubhouse attendant for the Dodgers for a decade.

Following the incident, Holly Robinson-Peete posted an apology on Instagram that was directed towards Muncy.

"What had happened was those foul balls were coming at us left and right in that section," Robinson-Peete wrote. "Head on a swivel That's why they gave us helmets and gloves just in case!! That thing was coming straight for my head!!! My former QB (thrice MLB drafted third baseman) might be retired but what he's not gonna do is let me get hit. Sorry Max!"

The Dodgers did end up coming away with a 6-3 win and a sweep of the Cubs to open their season.