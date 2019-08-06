Former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug

Seattle Mariners utility man Tim Beckham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 amateur draft, has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Soon after the suspension was announced, Beckham released the following statement claiming he took a "tainted" supplement:

"I was recently notified that I had tested positive for Stanozolol, a prohibited substance under MLB's Joint Drug Agreement. I was given a product from a trusted source, who had advised me that it was safe to take. "Regrettably, the product was tainted. I exercised my rights under the Joint Drug Agreement, and presented my case to an independent arbitrator. While I am disappointed in the result, I respect the ruling and understand my responsibilities under the Joint Drug Agreement. "I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this position. I sincerely apologize to the Mariners' organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for this mistake. I look forward to resuming my career once my suspension has been served."

The 80-game suspension will carry over into the 2020 season. Beckham will serve the first 48 games this year and the final 32 games next year. The Mariners signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million contract this past offseason and can retain him as an arbitration-eligible player next year.

Beckham, 29, opened the season as Seattle's shortstop before settling into a utility role. He's hit .237/.293/.461 with 15 home runs in 328 plate appearances while playing all four infield positions as well as left field. Beckham is a career .249/.302/.431 hitter with 63 home runs in parts of six MLB seasons.

The Rays selected Beckham with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 draft and he's failed to develop into the player Tampa Bay expected him to become. Among others, the Rays passed on Eric Hosmer (No. 3 pick) and Buster Posey (No. 5 pick) to select Beckham.

Beckham is the second Mariners player suspended for PEDs within the last two years. Robinson Cano was banned 80 games last May. Red Sox righty Steven Wright and Athletics righty Frankie Montas have also been suspended for PEDs this season.