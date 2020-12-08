Former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman will call games for the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico this season, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Brennaman resigned in September after using an anti-gay slur on the air.

"I made a comment tonight that I am deeply ashamed of," Brennaman said the night of the incident in August. "I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself as a man of faith. I don't know if I'll be putting on this headset again. That is not who I am and never has been. I'd like to think I have some people that can back that up. I am very sorry and I beg your forgiveness."

Brennaman, 57, started his baseball broadcasting career with the Reds in the 1980s. He also broadcast games for the Cubs and Diamondbacks before returning to Cincinnati in October 2006. Brennaman has also called National Football League and college football games in his career.

The Roberto Clemente League is a five-team winter baseball league that typically features minor leaguers looking for additional playing time and veterans trying to keep their careers going. The league's 30-game season begins Tuesday (Dec. 8).