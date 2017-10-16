Former White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb dies in ATV accident in Tennessee

Daniel Webb, a former major-league reliever who spent parts of four seasons with the White Sox, has died at the age of 28. According to CBS affiliate WTVF in Nashville, Webb died Sunday morning following an ATV crash in Humphreys County, Tennessee.

The White Sox released the following statement Sunday:

"Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization, and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of last night's terrible accident. He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with today's tragic news."

Webb underwent Tommy John surgery in June of last year and didn't pitch in 2017 after being released by the White Sox. A native of Paducah, Kentucky, Webb was an 18th-round choice of the Blue Jays in 2009. He was traded to the White Sox on New Year's Day 2012.