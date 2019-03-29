Former World Series MVP John Wetteland indicted on child sex abuse charge, report says

Former major-league closer and 1996 World Series MVP John Wetteland has been indicted on three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Wetteland was originally arrested in January and shortly thereafter posted bond. More from the News:

Wetteland, 52, was arrested in mid-January after a relative accused him of forcing them to perform sex acts on him three times beginning in 2004, when the relative was just 4 years old. It happened twice more in the next two years at Wetteland's home in Bartonville, about 10 miles south of Denton, the accuser told police.

Wetteland pitched parts of 12 seasons in MLB with the Dodgers, Expos, Yankees, and Rangers. Over that span, he recorded 330 saves and was a three-time All-Star. He retired following the 2000 season. He was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005.