Former World Series MVP John Wetteland indicted on child sex abuse charge, report says
Wetteland, a former closer, last pitched in the majors in 2000
Former major-league closer and 1996 World Series MVP John Wetteland has been indicted on three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Wetteland was originally arrested in January and shortly thereafter posted bond. More from the News:
Wetteland, 52, was arrested in mid-January after a relative accused him of forcing them to perform sex acts on him three times beginning in 2004, when the relative was just 4 years old.
It happened twice more in the next two years at Wetteland's home in Bartonville, about 10 miles south of Denton, the accuser told police.
Wetteland pitched parts of 12 seasons in MLB with the Dodgers, Expos, Yankees, and Rangers. Over that span, he recorded 330 saves and was a three-time All-Star. He retired following the 2000 season. He was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best is yet to come from Baez, others?
Opening Day is in the books, and there are plenty of great and awful performances to exami...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Mar. 29
SportsLine's top MLB handicapper Adam Thompson's three-line MLB parlay pays more than 8-1.
-
MLB gives 'belt' to team that cuts costs
The Belt highlights the gulf between teams and players when it comes to salary negotiation...
-
Best MLB DraftKings lineup for March 29
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Six things to know from MLB Opening Day
Here is everything you need to know about baseball's Opening Day
-
LIVE updates: 2019 MLB Opening Day
The first wall-to-wall day of the regular season has come and gone