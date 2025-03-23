Former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica on Sunday announced the death of their 14-year-old son, Miller. Here is the Gardners' statement in full, as released by the club:
"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.
"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.
"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.
"Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."
The Yankees also released a statement:
"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner. Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."
"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.
"Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.
"May Miller rest in peace."
Brett Gardner, 41, spent his entire distinguished 14-year major league career with the Yankees, the team that first drafted him out of the College of Charleston in 2005. He retired following the 2021 season as an All-Star and Gold Glove winner.