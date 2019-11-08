Former Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild lands job with Padres, report says

It did not take former Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild long to find a new job. The San Diego Padres will name Rothschild their new pitching coach, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Friday. The Padres have not yet announced the hire. The Yankees fired Rothschild three weeks ago.

The Padres named Jayce Tingler, who'd previously held a variety of roles with the Rangers, their new manager last month. Yankees manager Aaron Boone leaned on Rothschild's experience the last two years as he grew into the job. Tingler, a rookie skipper like Boone in 2018, figures to do the same.

San Diego went a disappointing 70-92 in 2019, four wins better than 2018 but not good enough to save former manager Andy Green's job. The team committed $300 million to Manny Machado and carried Fernando Tatis Jr. on their Opening Day roster expecting a big improvement in the standings, and it did not come.

Rothschild inherits a young and potentially dynamic starting rotation with even more prospects on the way. The Padres' rotation depth chart currently looks something like this:

The Padres also have shutdown closer Kirby Yates in the bullpen. Yates spent the 2016 season with Rothschild and the Yankees, and he's said he started to develop the splitter that took him from journeyman to elite while with New York. From the New York Post's Ken Davidoff:

"Watching the way (Yankees pitchers) went about their business, attacking hitters, a light bulb went off in my head: 'I need to change the way I've been pitching,'" Yates said. "'Maybe I should change my out pitch from the slider." The splitter was the solution, he determined, and he started picking the brains of Yankees who threw a splitter like Nathan Eovaldi, Chasen Shreve and Masahiro Tanaka. "I was amazed everyone's grip was a little different," he said. "I came up with a grip on my own."

The Padres are expected to pursue free agent and San Diego native Stephen Strasburg this offseason, which would give the team a no-doubt ace, and perhaps also free up some of those younger arms (Lauer, Morejon, etc.) to be used as trade chips.

Rothschild, 65, is a veteran pitching coach who was able to blend old school hands-on instruction with analytics while with New York. In his nine seasons with the Yankees, the team racked up 169.5 WAR on the pitching side, fourth most in baseball.

Prior to joining the Yankees Rothschild spent nine years as Cubs pitching coach and parts of four seasons as the first manager in (Devil) Rays history. He's also worked with the Reds, Braves, and Marlins throughout his MLB career.

The Yankees are reportedly set to hire Indians director of pitching development Matt Blake to be their new pitching coach.