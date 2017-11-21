Four former Milwaukee Brewers appear on 2018 Hall of Fame ballot

Trevor Hoffman looks likely to be enshrined this year, but he isn’t the only former player with Brewers ties on the ballot

The BBWAA announced its 2018 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and while there aren't any players you would think of primarily as Brewers are on this year's list, there are a handful of players that had stops in Milwaukee along the way.

At the top of the list is Trevor Hoffman, who finished his career with two years as a Brewer, including an All-Star year in 2009 and becoming the first player to ever record 600 career saves in 2010. Hoffman finished just 5 votes short of induction last season, and figures to finally get his plaque in Cooperstown next summer.

Gary Sheffield returns for a 4th year on the writers' ballot after getting 59 votes last winter. Appearing on 13.3% of ballots has him clinging to eligibility, but as more deserving and not-suspected-of-being-tainted names flow onto the ballot, he could actually lose support in the next few years, possibly falling under the threshold needed to stay on the ballot. Sheffield ended his 22-year major league career in 2009 with an overall line of .292/.393/.514, 2,689 hits, 509 home runs, 1676 RBI, 253 stolen bases, an OPS+ of 140 and an infinite number of boos from Milwaukee fans.

There are also two new additions to the ballots with ties to the Brewers.

First, the ageless Livan Hernandez, who has somehow been out of baseball for 5 years already despite seemingly pitching forever. Like Hoffman, Milwaukee was the last stop for Hernandez, who played for 9 teams in 17 seasons. He'll be remembered a long time for his performance in the 1997 postseason as a(n allegedly) 22-year-old rookie, but his career was solid-but-unspectacular after that. He might get a few courtesy votes for that '97 NLCS, but this is likely the only year he'll be on the ballot.

Second, there's El Caballo. Carlos Lee retired after the 2012 season, finishing the year with the Miami Marlins. You'd be forgiven if you forgot or didn't realize that Lee ever played for the Marlins. After spending a year and a half in Milwaukee in 2005 and 2006 hitting .273/.333/.511 with 60 home runs in 264 games, it was clear Lee was headed to a major payday the Brewers of that era couldn't afford, and Doug Melvin shipped him to Texas along with Nelson Cruz for Francisco Cordero, Kevin Mench, Laynce Nix and Julian Cordero. Boy, that is not a trade that aged well (and didn't even look great at the time before Cruz turned into a home-run hitting monster). At least the Brewers got Jake Odorizzi with the compensation pick they got for losing Francisco Cordero to free agency, who they used to trade for Zack Greinke, who got them a 2011 division title and Jean Segura, who got them Chase Anderson.

After a half year in Texas, Lee got the huge contract he was looking for -- a 6-year, $100 million deal with the Astros that eventually was such an albatross that it forced Houston into the massive rebuilding project that finally earned them a World Series title this year. He ended his career with perfectly fine numbers -- a .285/.339/.483 line, good for an .821 OPS and 113 OPS+ with 358 home runs in 14 years.

The 2018 Hall of Fame class will be announced on January 24th. Along with Hoffman, Vladimir Guerrero (71.1% last year) seems to be on the verge of enshrinement. Other possible inductees this year are first-year-eligibles Chipper Jones and Jim Thome. Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Johan Santana and Omar Vizquel could have strong debuts on the ballot as well.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference