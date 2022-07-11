Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.

The Canadian government does not allow travelers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross its borders except in rare special circumstances. By placing these four players on the restricted list, the Phillies will be able to replace them on the active roster for the duration of the series in Toronto.

Neither Nola nor Gibson would have been available to start in Toronto on full rest even if eligible. Realmuto and Bohm, however, are lineup regulars. The Phillies right now are also without Bryce Harper and Jean Segura, two of their top performers this season when healthy.

Thanks to a 24-11 run under interim manager Rob Thomson, who replaced Joe Girardi in early June, the Phillies have barged back into playoff contention.

Going into Monday's slate, they're in third and final wild-card position in the NL, but only one game ahead of the Cardinals. The Blue Jays are in a similar position, as they're tied for the final AL wild-card spot and just two games ahead of the Orioles.