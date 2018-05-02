Four reasons the Diamondbacks are for real and won't fade after a hot start

One month into the 2018 season, the Arizona Diamondbacks are off to the best start in franchise history. The D-Backs came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night (ARI 4, LAD 3), improving their record to 21-8. They're tied with the Boston Red Sox for baseball's best record.

Here are the best 29-game starts in D-Backs history:

2018: 21-8 (plus-43 run differential) 2008: 20-9 (plus-51 run differential) 2000: 19-10 (plus-40 run differential)

Monday's and Tuesday's wins over the Dodgers clinch at least a split of the four-game series for the D-Backs, meaning they will begin the season without a loss in each of their first 10 series. They're already the first team to win their first nine series of the season since the 2001 Seattle Mariners, a team that won 116 games.

Of course, Arizona's success isn't a huge surprise. They won 93 games a year ago, and while they did lose J.D. Martinez to free agency, the D-Backs were playing at a 102-win pace even before he was acquired at the trade deadline. This team is good and they're talented, and they're not going away. Here are four reasons to believe the D-Backs aren't about to fade.

Pollock is healthy and mashing

Injuries, most notably a fractured elbow and a groin strain, limited A.J. Pollock to 124 games from 2016-17, including only 12 in 2016. Even when healthy last season, he wasn't really himself. Pollock hit .266/.330/.471 (99 OPS+) with 14 homers and 20 steals in 112 games in 2017. From 2014-15, he hit .311/.363/.498 (131 OPS+) and averaged 19 homers per 162 games.

This year though, Pollock is healthy and he had a normal non-rehab spring training, and it's showing on the field. He's hitting .292/.356/.689 (170 OPS+) and is tied for the MLB lead with 10 homers. Pollock swatted three homers in Monday night's win over the Dodgers.

Chances are this level of power output won't last all season, but the larger point is Pollock is healthy, really for the first time since 2015. Healthy Pollock is an excellent two-way player -- he ranks sixth among all center fielders with plus-3 Defensive Runs Saved in the early going -- and the D-Backs didn't have him the last two years. Now they do.

Goldschmidt still hasn't gotten locked in

Paul Goldschmidt has yet to have a prolonged hot streak. USATSI

Without question, Paul Goldschmidt is one of the most devastating offensive forces in baseball. He authored a .304/.410/.543 (151 OPS+) batting line and averaged 32 homers per 162 games from 2013-17. That is not a small sample size. The man is a stud.

Goldschmidt got off to a bit of a slow start this season, going 4 for 38 (.118) without a homer in the first 10 games of the season. He got hot for a bit after that, but now Goldschmidt is 3 for 17 (.176) with nine strikeouts in his last five games. It's been an uneven start to the season. It happens, even to the very best players.

Goldschmidt is only 30, so it's not like age-related decline is a concern, and his quality of contact numbers are good:

2018: .385 xwOBA

.385 xwOBA 2017: .401 xwOBA

.401 xwOBA 2016: .367 xwOBA

.367 xwOBA 2015: .397 xwOBA

xwOBA, or expected weighted on-base percentage, tells us what a player would be expected to produce based on his launch angle and exit velocity, things like that. The league average is a .334 xwOBA and, once again, Goldschmidt is comfortably above that. He making good contact and his plate discipline indicators are good. The hit aren't falling in yet.

At some point Goldschmidt will get settled in and really start to mash, and raise his current .262/.382/.485 (129 OPS+) batting line back up into his usual .300/.400/.550 (150 OPS+) range. He hasn't been bad so far this year. Not at all. But given his track record and contact numbers, there's reason to believe Goldschmidt has more production coming.

Ahmed is a new hitter

All throughout his career, shortstop Nick Ahmed has carried the all glove/no hit label, and it was deserved. He's a fantastic defensive player, but he came into this season as a .226/.273/.345 (62 OPS+) career hitter in over 1,000 big league plate appearances.

This season Ahmed owns a .261/.337/.511 (122 OPS+) batting line with five home runs, one fewer than he hit last year and one more than he hit in 2016. A fluke? Maybe! But Ahmed has changed as a hitter. Jeff Sullivan at FanGraphs detailed some of Ahmed's adjustments earlier this week. Check out his ground ball rate:

Nick Ahmed is getting the ball airborne far more often than at any other point in his career. FanGraphs

Ahmed is being more selective, as Sullivan explained, and he's also getting the ball in the air much more often. Hit the ball in the air and good things happen. Look at Ahmed's xwOBA numbers:

2018: .322 xwOBA

.322 xwOBA 2017: .269 xwOBA

.269 xwOBA 2016: .268 xwOBA

.268 xwOBA 2015: .246 xwOBA

I'd bet the under on Ahmed slugging .500-something all season. There are tangible reasons to believe he is an improved hitter this year though, and in this case, Ahmed going from a well-below-average hitter to a league average hitter represents a huge upgrade for the D-Backs.

Help is on the way

Thirty homer third baseman Jake Lamb is due back from the disabled list soon. USATSI

The Dodgers have been hammered by injuries in the early going and it shows in their record. They're 12-17 and nine games back of first place in the NL West.

The D-Backs, meanwhile, have also been hammered by injuries this season, yet they sit in first place. They're going to start to get some quality players back from the disabled list soon as well. Look at their injuries:

Jake Lamb: Sprained shoulder. Expected back sometime in May.

Sprained shoulder. Expected back sometime in May. Shelby Miller: Rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Expected back around the All-Star break.

Rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Expected back around the All-Star break. Robbie Ray: Oblique strain. No timetable for his return.

Oblique strain. No timetable for his return. Steven Souza: Pectoral strain. Expected back soon, possibly this weekend.

Pectoral strain. Expected back soon, possibly this weekend. Taijuan Walker: Rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Done for the season.

Arizona is 21-8 despite not having their starting third baseman (Lamb) and starting right fielder (Souza) pretty much all year. Obliques can be tricky, so Ray figures to be out a while, but at least his arm is healthy. Miller is essentially going to step into Walker's rotation spot later this year, assuming his rehab continues to go well.

Point is, the D-Backs are a very good team off to a very good start, and they have some very good players due to return from injuries soon. They're fourth in the National League in runs scored per game and soon Lamb and Souza, who hit 30 homers apiece in 2017, will bring their power back to the lineup. That's exciting.

I do think the D-Backs will have to make a move to shore up the rotation at some point. Walker's not coming back and you don't really know what to expect from Miller, who was up and down from 2016-17, and is now coming back from a major arm injury. Patrick Corbin, Zack Greinke, and Zack Godley is a strong rotation front three. A good innings guy to add depth would appear to be a trade deadline priority.

For now though, the D-Backs have the circuit's best record, and they've done it even though Paul Goldschmidt is not hitting like Paul freakin' Goldschmidt yet, and even though injuries are piling up. Pollock is raking and Ahmed has been a nice surprise. Corbin, David Peralta, Archie Bradley, and others have been excellent as well. This isn't a one-dimensional roster. Arizona can beat you in many different ways.

Will the D-Backs maintain their current 117-win pace all season? Nah, almost certainly not. They did win 93 games a year ago though, and there is every reason to believe they do it again this year. After all, simply playing .500 ball from here on out gets them to 88 wins. The Dodgers are more vulnerable right now than they've been at any point in the last few years. The D-Backs are very good and they're poised to take advantage of the NL West landscape.