Long-time Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday after 14 seasons. Blackmon posted the news to social media:

That statement reads in part:

"As a kid you play the game because you love it, like nothing else matters. I still play the game that way, but I don't feel like a kid anymore. My perspective has changed. "I have been blessed to call the city of Denver and The Colorado Rockies my baseball home for the entirety of my career. I am grateful for the support of this organization, my teammates, and most of all Rockies fans. It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path."

Rockies owner Dick Monfort also released a statement through the club:

"When Charlie told me of his plans to retire I got a little emotional, as I'm sure many fans will when they see the news that one of the greatest Rockies of all-time will no longer take the field. It has been an absolute privilege watching Charlie's career from start to finish here at Coors Field. Charlie's passion and dedication to the game of baseball, this organization and our great fans was on display every single day and I can't thank him enough for pouring his heart into every game and every at-bat over the course of his 14 years here. Charlie is a Rockie to his core, and although his playing days are over, he will continue to be a part of this team in a multitude of ways going forward. We look forward to celebrating Charlie throughout this weekend and we wish Charlie and his family nothing but the best in the years ahead."

Blackmon, 38, has been a part of the Rockies organization since they made him a second-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2008. He went to play all of those 14 big-league seasons in Colorado. Over that span he tallied 1,797 hits; 226 home runs; 333 doubles; 67 triples; 148 stolen bases; and a WAR of 20.8. All of that makes Blackmon one of the best players in Rockies franchise history. He's also a four-time All-Star and two-time Sliver Slugger, and he won the National League batting title in 2017.

This season, Blackmon was under a one-year contract, and he struggled offensively as the Rockies' primary DH, at least by his peak standards. Thanks to his excellence on the field and unique appearance, Blackmon steps away as one of the most beloved and popular players ever to play for the Rockies.