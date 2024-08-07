Framber Valdez no-hitter: Astros ace takes no-no into ninth inning, almost exactly one year after first

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez has worked eight no-hit innings against the defending World Series champion Rangers Tuesday night in Arlington. He had a perfect game through five, but an error allowed his first baserunner and then he issued a two-out walk to Marcus Semien in the seventh.

Valdez has struck out five and held the Rangers to just three hard-hit balls.

Should he complete this gem without allowing a hit, Valdez will enter even more exclusive company than simply throwing a no-hitter. He's already done that, on Aug. 1 last season against the Guardians. He would join a group of just 35 others with multiple no-hitters. This would also be the 18th no-hitter in Astros franchise history and the second this season, after Ronel Blanco pulled it off on April 1.

The Astros have seen a surge in no-hitters in the last decade. Heading into the 2015 season, there had been 10 in club history with the most recent no-hitter being a combined job -- started by Roy Oswalt -- in 2003. Should Valdez complete this, it would be the eighth since the start of the 2015 season, a stretch that includes the combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

This would be the fourth no-hitter of the 2024 season, and the third in 13 days. Blanco's was followed by the Padres' Dylan Cease on July 25 against the Reds and the Giants' Blake Snell against the Reds last Friday.