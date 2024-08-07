Framber Valdez no-hitter: Astros ace takes no-no into ninth inning, almost exactly one year after first

Valdez threw a no-hitter last year on Aug. 1 against the Guardians

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez has worked eight no-hit innings against the defending World Series champion Rangers Tuesday night in Arlington. He had a perfect game through five, but an error allowed his first baserunner and then he issued a two-out walk to Marcus Semien in the seventh. 

Valdez has struck out five and held the Rangers to just three hard-hit balls. 

Should he complete this gem without allowing a hit, Valdez will enter even more exclusive company than simply throwing a no-hitter. He's already done that, on Aug. 1 last season against the Guardians. He would join a group of just 35 others with multiple no-hitters. This would also be the 18th no-hitter in Astros franchise history and the second this season, after Ronel Blanco pulled it off on April 1. 

The Astros have seen a surge in no-hitters in the last decade. Heading into the 2015 season, there had been 10 in club history with the most recent no-hitter being a combined job -- started by Roy Oswalt -- in 2003. Should Valdez complete this, it would be the eighth since the start of the 2015 season, a stretch that includes the combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. 

This would be the fourth no-hitter of the 2024 season, and the third in 13 days. Blanco's was followed by the Padres' Dylan Cease on July 25 against the Reds and the Giants' Blake Snell against the Reds last Friday. 

Updating Live
(7)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jeremy Peña ends the top of the ninth for the Astros and here we go.

Kate Feldman
August 7, 2024, 2:20 AM
Aug. 06, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@astros via Twitter
August 7, 2024, 2:19 AM
Aug. 06, 2024, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Valdez is at just 93 pitches, which means there should be little to no consideration in the Astros dugout about a high pitch count. He's going to carry this one home, history or not.

Kate Feldman
August 7, 2024, 2:17 AM
Aug. 06, 2024, 10:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

As mentioned above, Valdez threw a no-hitter last year against the Guardians: Aug. 1, almost exactly a year ago today.

Kate Feldman
August 7, 2024, 2:16 AM
Aug. 06, 2024, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Pitchers with multiple no-hitters since 2000

Justin Verlander                         3
Framber Valdez (if he finishes)   2
Mark Fiers                                  2
Jake Arrieta                                2
Max Scherzer                             2
Tim Lincecum                            2
Homer Bailey                             2
Roy Halladay                             2
Mark Buehrle                             2

Kate Feldman
August 7, 2024, 2:15 AM
Aug. 06, 2024, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Multiple no-hitters by a team in a single season since 2000

2024 Astros (if Valdez finishes this)
2019 Astros
2015 Nationals
2014 Dodgers
2012 Mariners

Kate Feldman
August 7, 2024, 2:13 AM
Aug. 06, 2024, 10:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to the live blog! Framber Valdez is scheduled to face Robbie Grossman, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith in the bottom of the ninth inning with history on the line.

Kate Feldman
August 7, 2024, 2:13 AM
Aug. 06, 2024, 10:13 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    4:07

    Best Bet For Twins at Cubs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Shell Peak Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Mets Blank Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Rangers Walk It Off Against In-State Rivals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Twins Blank Cubs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Dodgers Top Phillies In Emotional Return For Freeman

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    White Sox Lose 21st Straight Game, Ties AL Record

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Diamondbacks Top Guardians In Extras

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Catcher Gabriel Moreno Left Game With Groin Strain In 2nd Inning

  • Image thumbnail
    3:56

    Highlights: Phillies at Dodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    4:27

    Hernandez, Ohtani HR's Lift Dodgers Past Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Highlights: White Sox at Athletics

  • Image thumbnail
    5:52

    White Sox Tie AL Record With 21st Straight Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Highlights: Mets at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Highlights: Astros at Rangers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Highlights: Giants at Nationals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Highlights: Red Sox at Royals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Highlights: Twins at Cubs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Highlights: Reds at Marlins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Round Out Top 5, Reinforcements Coming Soon

See All MLB Videos