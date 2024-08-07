Jeremy Peña ends the top of the ninth for the Astros and here we go.
Framber Valdez no-hitter: Astros ace takes no-no into ninth inning, almost exactly one year after first
Valdez threw a no-hitter last year on Aug. 1 against the Guardians
Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez has worked eight no-hit innings against the defending World Series champion Rangers Tuesday night in Arlington. He had a perfect game through five, but an error allowed his first baserunner and then he issued a two-out walk to Marcus Semien in the seventh.
Valdez has struck out five and held the Rangers to just three hard-hit balls.
Should he complete this gem without allowing a hit, Valdez will enter even more exclusive company than simply throwing a no-hitter. He's already done that, on Aug. 1 last season against the Guardians. He would join a group of just 35 others with multiple no-hitters. This would also be the 18th no-hitter in Astros franchise history and the second this season, after Ronel Blanco pulled it off on April 1.
The Astros have seen a surge in no-hitters in the last decade. Heading into the 2015 season, there had been 10 in club history with the most recent no-hitter being a combined job -- started by Roy Oswalt -- in 2003. Should Valdez complete this, it would be the eighth since the start of the 2015 season, a stretch that includes the combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.
This would be the fourth no-hitter of the 2024 season, and the third in 13 days. Blanco's was followed by the Padres' Dylan Cease on July 25 against the Reds and the Giants' Blake Snell against the Reds last Friday.
Valdez is at just 93 pitches, which means there should be little to no consideration in the Astros dugout about a high pitch count. He's going to carry this one home, history or not.
As mentioned above, Valdez threw a no-hitter last year against the Guardians: Aug. 1, almost exactly a year ago today.
Pitchers with multiple no-hitters since 2000
Justin Verlander 3
Framber Valdez (if he finishes) 2
Mark Fiers 2
Jake Arrieta 2
Max Scherzer 2
Tim Lincecum 2
Homer Bailey 2
Roy Halladay 2
Mark Buehrle 2
Multiple no-hitters by a team in a single season since 2000
2024 Astros (if Valdez finishes this)
2019 Astros
2015 Nationals
2014 Dodgers
2012 Mariners
Welcome to the live blog! Framber Valdez is scheduled to face Robbie Grossman, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith in the bottom of the ninth inning with history on the line.
-
Live
CBS Sports HQ
-
4:07
Best Bet For Twins at Cubs
-
0:48
Shell Peak Performance
-
2:24
Mets Blank Cardinals
-
1:49
Rangers Walk It Off Against In-State Rivals
-
0:56
Twins Blank Cubs
-
3:09
Dodgers Top Phillies In Emotional Return For Freeman
-
3:42
White Sox Lose 21st Straight Game, Ties AL Record
-
2:32
Diamondbacks Top Guardians In Extras
-
0:32
Catcher Gabriel Moreno Left Game With Groin Strain In 2nd Inning
-
3:56
Highlights: Phillies at Dodgers
-
4:27
Hernandez, Ohtani HR's Lift Dodgers Past Phillies
-
2:44
Highlights: White Sox at Athletics
-
5:52
White Sox Tie AL Record With 21st Straight Loss
-
2:11
Highlights: Mets at Cardinals
-
1:48
Highlights: Astros at Rangers
-
1:45
Highlights: Giants at Nationals
-
1:45
Highlights: Red Sox at Royals
-
0:54
Highlights: Twins at Cubs
-
1:47
Highlights: Reds at Marlins
-
2:47
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Round Out Top 5, Reinforcements Coming Soon