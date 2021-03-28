The New York Mets continue to work to sign All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a long-term contract extension, and the latest push came via a face-to-face meeting with team owner Steve Cohen. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Lindor and Cohen met for dinner on Saturday night to discuss the possibility of a new contract that will remove Lindor from the 2021-22 crop of free agents and keep him in Queens for years to come.

The Mets acquired Lindor from Cleveland back in January, and not long after that blockbuster trade was finalized Lindor stated he was open to signing an extension with New York. However, he also indicated that he'd be reluctant to allow negotiations to drag on into the regular season. Thursday's Opening Day means time is running out to get something done, but this face-to-face meeting with Cohen suggests that talks are at an advanced stage.

For his part, Cohen seemed to acknowledge the meeting:

Obviously, Lindor is worth any plausible figure required to secure his services long-term. He's a slick-fielding shortstop who adds big value on the bases and also hits for excellent power. Indeed, since the start of his career in 2015 Lindor's WAR of 28.7 ranks sixth among MLB position players over that span. At age 27, Lindor should have plenty more of that to come. Add to all that his magnetic personality and almost palpable enthusiasm for his craft, and he's a franchise cornerstone on and off the field. The Mets and their plentiful resources should not hesitate to pay the going rates -- i.e., well north of $300 million.

Cohen is no doubt aware of all this, just as he's aware of the pressure to get something done and make good on the bravado that issued from him early in his ownership tenure. Right now, signs point to Lindor and the Mets finding enough common ground to get ink on paper.