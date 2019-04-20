Francisco Lindor finally activated from IL, turning the page on Indians' woeful shortstop fill-ins
Needless to say, he'll be a big boost to the struggling Cleveland offense
Good news for the Cleveland Indians, as franchise shortstop Francisco Lindor has been activated from the injured list prior to a Saturday doubleheader against the Braves. To make room on the active roster, the Indians have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment.
Lindor missed the first 18 games of the season after spraining his ankle near the end of the spring training. That ankle injury followed a calf strain that had limited him earlier in camp. Lindor recently completed a three-game rehab stint at the Triple-A level.
The 25-year-old Lindor is of course a standout defender at shortstop, and he's developed into one of the most productive hitters at the position. Last season, Lindor batted .277/.352/.519 with 38 home runs and 42 doubles and for a third straight year finished in the top 10 of the AL MVP balloting. For his career, Lindor owns an OPS+ of 119 across parts of four big-league seasons.
No doubt, the 11-7 Indians will be glad to get Lindor back on the field and most especially in the lineup. Lindor's replacements at shortstop -- mostly Eric Stamets -- have combined to "hit" .069/.139/.097 in his absence. That's beyond an unacceptable level of production, and even if Lindor starts slowly he's bound to be an upgrade.
