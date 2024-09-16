The New York Mets' crucial walk-off loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday was bad enough for the club, and the ongoing back troubles of star shortstop Francisco Lindor made matters worse. If there was any silver lining, it was that the Atlanta Braves also lost on Sunday, leaving the two NL East rivals tied for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

Lindor exited Sunday's eventual 2-1 loss in the second inning with a recurrence of back discomfort and underwent an MRI Monday, which he said came back with good news. Without providing a specific diagnosis, the shortstar told reporters that he could miss "three to five days" or "two to three," depending upon how his back reacts in the next few days.

Manager Carlos Mendoza agreed that it was good news.

"Honestly, really good news," he told reporters, including Newsday. "I think we got the best news... The hope is that he's going to be a player for us before the year is over. I was expecting the worst."

On the short end, that time frame could cover just the three-game series against the Nationals before a pivotal four-game set against the Phillies at Citi Field over the weekend.

Lindor was forced from Friday's game, and on Saturday he missed his first full game of the 2024 season. Even before leaving Sunday, though, Lindor singled to center leading off the game and threw out the speedy Trea Turner on a grounder in the home half of the opening frame.

To say the least, if Lindor is out for some time or even compromised yet able to play, it will be a critical blow to the Mets. In this, his age-30 season Lindor has put up a slash line of .271/.342/.494 with 31 home runs, 39 doubles, 27 stolen bases, and of course excellent defense at the vital position of shortstop. That broad foundation of value has put Lindor in the discussion for National League Most Valuable Player honors for 2024. While Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani right now is probably the favorite for the award, Lindor is surely in the mix.

As for Lindor's Mets, the stakes are high for them right now. As noted, they are tied for the last NL playoff spot. The prospect of having to play any of their few remaining games without Lindor is a harrowing one for the Mets and their fans, but that's something they'll have to deal with for at least another few games, maybe even longer.