Francisco Lindor landing spots: Four teams that could be interested in a blockbuster trade this winter

Earlier this month, we noted that numerous young stars could be shopped around over the winter. Among those we named was Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has two seasons of team control remaining. Because Lindor is projected to earn $17 million through arbitration, and because ownership has all but conceded on a long-term extension, Cleveland's front office will likely have the unenviable task of fielding offers for its franchise shortstop while trying to maintain a competitive roster.

We're not certain that Lindor will be dealt between now and Opening Day 2020. But it's a possibility -- and one that we decided to give some additional thought. Below, you'll find four teams who we think could match up with Cleveland on a potential Lindor deal for various reasons -- with an emphasis placed on realistic suitors, not just the largest markets. Do note that this exercise is for entertainment purposes, and that the teams are presented in order of perceived likelihood to make such a deal.

That the Dodgers have already been linked to Lindor makes sense. Andrew Friedman figures to investigate all avenues as he seeks the right combination to unlock the Dodgers' first title since 1988.

You might wonder why the Dodgers would have interest in another shortstop when they employ Corey Seager, who too will hit the open market come winter 2021. There are two major reasons. Foremost, Lindor is a better player than Seager (though both are quite good), especially as it pertains to fielding. Additionally, Lindor feels like the safer quantity because of Seager's back issues -- the same that limited him in 2018, and could well haunt him as he gets older. If the Dodgers are picking one or the other as their long-term shortstop -- and they can afford either -- then Lindor is the clear pick.

That isn't to suggest Seager is without value. Indeed, Cleveland might desire him as part of the return on Lindor for a few reasons of their own, including his quality of play and extending to his cost -- he's projected to make nearly $10 million less than Lindor. There's even a chance -- though it's far from a certainty given his health's inherent variability -- that Seager could outplay Lindor the next two seasons.

If Lindor does get dealt, the Dodgers stand out as the most obvious landing spot.

The Reds may feel out of place here, but they've shown over the past year-plus they're down to be bold and opportunistic -- and that they're willing to take on players without oodles of control remaining in order to win. (Novel concept, right?) The catch for the Reds is that all their dealing has left them with a lighter farm system than might be expected from a team who hasn't reached the postseason since 2013.

A Lindor trade would likely cost them at least one of Nick Lodolo, Jonathan India, Hunter Greene and Tyler Stephenson. It might be worth it, seeing as how Lindor would fit in nicely at shortstop for the Reds, giving them another star-level contributor to go with Eugenio Suarez and (potentially) Joey Votto and Nick Senzel. Do note the Reds were reportedly in on catcher Yasmani Grandal before he signed with the Chicago White Sox, suggesting they're primed to throw some money around in the name of beefing up.

Whether the Reds would be willing to ante up to keep Lindor in town for the long haul is anyone's guess. Votto's deal does expire after the 2023 season, however, so maybe they could find a way.

We certainly don't think it's likely the Braves make a deal for Lindor, but it does make some sense.

The Braves are, to state the obvious, in win-now mode. At the same time, they have their best young position players (Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies) already locked in to team-friendly long-term deals. Adding someone like Lindor and extending him would come down to managing his contract alongside whatever the Braves believe Freddie Freeman's next extension will look like. That's about it.

On top of that, the Braves have a surplus of young pitchers and outfielders they could consolidate and send Cleveland's way. Heck, they could even include incumbent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

The Braves will probably just keep Swanson and add a third baseman through free agency or trade -- be it Anthony Rendon, Josh Donaldson, or Kris Bryant -- but Lindor isn't as absurd of an option as he seems.

We'll end with a complete wild card in the Diamondbacks.

Mike Hazen has successfully rebuilt his farm system and cleared his long-term obligations over the past year-plus, positioning him to make a splash sometime down the road. Now might not be the time for it. But Arizona could absolutely make Cleveland (and then Lindor) competitive offers if it so desired.

Like with the Braves and Dodgers, the D-Backs have a competent shortstop in place already, too, in Nick Ahmed. Lindor would provide a boost over Ahmed, and would give the Diamondbacks a new face of the franchise -- and one who they could build around for the foreseeable future.

Will it happen? Almost certainly not, but sometimes it's nice to get lost in a daydream.