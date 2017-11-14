Francona could win third Manager of the Year award

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

GM Meetings are happening this week, so maybe the hot stove will begin to heat up in the next week or two.

Tribe News

Francona vying for 3rd MOY Award with Tribe | MLB

After turning around the Cleveland Indians in 2013 and bringing them to within 1 victory of a world championship, Terry Francona is looking for his third Manager of the Year award with the Tribe after leading the team in 2017 to a 22-game win streak and a 102-win season. Other finalists for this award are Houston’s A.J. Hinch and Minnesota’s Paul Molitor.

Antonetti wins Executive of the Year award | MLB

Speaking of awards, Tribe GM Chris Antonetti was awarded the Sporting News’ 2017 Executive of the Year award on Monday night. Congrats, Chris!

Around the League