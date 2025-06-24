Veteran right-hander Frankie Montas will make both his season and New York Mets team debut on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves (GameTracker), more than six months after signing a one-year pact worth $17 million with the club.

Montas, 32, had been sidelined for the Mets' first 79 games by a strained lat in his throwing shoulder. While it's to be seen if he can make good on his apparent upside (and a troublingly poor rehab assignment is reason for hesitation), he needn't reach new heights to be a welcomed addition. That's because Montas, who has a 92 ERA+ dating back to 2022, is joining a pitching staff that has experienced recent turbulence.

The Mets are currently without starters Kodai Senga (strained hamstring), Tylor Megill (sprained elbow), and Sean Manaea (though he's expected to return soon from a strained oblique). What's more is that, prior to the injury, Megill was one of several Mets who had suffered through a trying June.

Take a look at how New York's starters have performed this month versus the first two:

Those struggles help explain why the Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games, including six of seven against National League East foes. In turn, the Mets have watched a 4 ½ game lead in the division slip away. They'll enter Tuesday's contest 1 ½ games back of the Phillies.

What's more is that the Mets have yet to secure a win this season against the Braves, a team that has disappointed compared to preseason expectations. The Mets are 0-4 with a minus-13 run differential against Atlanta to date, meaning they've been outscored by three runs on average.

Montas, then, has a chance to endear himself to his new club with a strong first impression.