Freak injury involving a run-in with a bull will keep Rangers pitcher out four months

Rotation depth has been a big focus for the Rangers this offseason, as they've already added the likes of Mike Minor, Doug Fister and Matt Moore via free agency and trade. Tuesday, we got news that incumbent southpaw starter Martin Perez will likely miss at least the first month of the season.

Martin Perez underwent surgery on Monday to repair a fracture of the radial head in his right (non-throwing) elbow. Injury occurred on his ranch in Venezuela. Is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) December 19, 2017

The good news is obviously that this injury happened to Perez's non-throwing elbow, otherwise he would have likely been lost for the entire season working his way back. The surgery was successful in removing fragmented pieces of the bone. The Rangers press release says Perez already has range of motion and can start throwing in three-to-four weeks.

Still, it's a major injury and he'll be going through rehab during spring training. Four months from right now gets Perez to April 19. He'll be able to build up pitching strength in his left arm before his right arm is ready for competition, so May 1 is possible, though it could be longer.

Oh, and hey: Perez was injured by a bull, per the Rangers beat writers (Levi Weaver). Yes, the animal. It happened on Dec. 11. It's not yet Spring Training, but we often see injuries that feel silly/avoidable in the offseason. Remember Francisco Liriano fracturing his humerus while trying to scare his kids for fun? Consider Perez our leader in the clubhouse this time around.

Perez, 26, was 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA and 1.54 WHIP last season. With him down to start the year, Minor, Fister and Moore join Cole Hamels and likely Matt Bush in the rotation. Of course, there's plenty of offseason left for general manager Jon Daniels to add someone from outside the organization. The extra depth couldn't hurt and it's not like they have five sure things anyway.