Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman on Thursday night became the 155th member of MLB's 300 home run club, and he became just the second ever to hit a grand slam for his 300th.

Here's a look at Freeman's benchmark homer, which took place in the sixth inning of the Dodgers' game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium (LAD-STL GameTracker):

As Sarah Langs notes, the only other player whose 300th homer was a grand slam was Ruben Sierra in 2004. That's the fourth grand slam of Freeman's career.

Freeman, who's building a strong Hall of Fame case, is in line for another 2023 milestone, as he's just 41 hits shy of 2,000 for his career. He entered Thursday's game with a career WAR of 50.7.

This season – Freeman's second since departing the Braves to sign a $162 million free-agent pact with the Dodgers – the 33-year-old batsman has a slash line of .313/.382/.536 with eight home runs, 14 doubles, and six stolen bases. He's a six-time All-Star who won the National League MVP award in 2020 with Atlanta.

Freeman's Dodgers occupy first place in the NL West and appear bound for their 11th straight postseason berth.