Free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a four-year deal worth $65 million, the team announced. The contract includes a $15 million club option that would make the deal for five years and $80 million.

Ozuna, 30, hit .338/.431/.636 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 60 games in 2020. Ozuna finished atop the National League leaderboard for home runs and RBI. He was just 13 batting average points short of winning the National League Triple Crown this past season.

Ozuna opted for a one-year deal instead of a multi-year pact last winter. He signed with the Braves for one-year, $18 million. He was not eligible for the qualifying offer this winter after receiving it last year. The delay to determine whether there will be a universal designated hitter for the 2021 MLB season likely contributed to his delay to reach a deal. If the universal DH is to be put in place again in 2021 and become permanent with the next collective-bargaining agreement in 2022, that would presumably have made National League clubs more comfortable signing Ozuna long-term. With less than three weeks until spring training, there is still no official announcement regarding universal DH for the 2021 season.

