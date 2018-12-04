Free agent Patrick Corbin, Nationals agree to massive six-year deal, reports say

Free agent starting pitcher Patrick Corbin has agreed to sign a six-year deal, per multiple reports (Morosi, Rosenthal, Passan). The reports indicate a six-year deal worth at least $126 million -- several have noted six years and $126M is what Yu Darvish got from the Cubs last season. Initially, reports didn't know which team Corbin signed with, but now Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports it is the Nationals. The deal is pending a physical before it becomes official.

Corbin, 29, was the consensus top free-agent pitcher on the market once Clayton Kershaw decided to stay with the Dodgers.

A two-time All-Star, Corbin was 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts in 200 innings last season for the Diamondbacks. He finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting and it was a very strong field.

The Yankees, Phillies and Nationals have been the teams most connected to Corbin in rumors and many believed the Phillies wouldn't be outbid.

Still, the Nationals take the W here and get their man.