Braves, Dallas Keuchel agree to deal, per report
Keuchel was the last big-name free agent available
A night after Craig Kimbrel signed with the Chicago Cubs, the other big-name pitcher remaining on the free-agent market has found a home of his own: left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel has reportedly agreed to terms with the Atlanta Braves on a deal, per David O'Brien of The Athletic:
Keuchel, 31, had previously spent his entire seven-year big-league career with the Houston Astros. During his time in Houston, he had amassed a 3.66 ERA (109 ERA+) and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nearly 200 appearances, and won the AL Cy Young award in 2015. Over the past three seasons, he posted a 3.77 ERA (107 ERA+) while averaging 173 innings per year.
Keuchel had remained unsigned this winter due to a combination of factors, including draft-pick compensation and his style -- he's a low-spin, low-velocity pitcher in an era where teams want hard-throwers who can challenge batters up in the strike zone.
It's unclear when Keuchel will join the Braves rotation -- and who he will replace -- but Atlanta would seem to be in better position to compete now with another veteran mid-rotation starter in hand.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roundup: Rockies' Lambert Ks 9 in debut
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Report: Braves now Keuchel front-runners
The veteran lefty's free agency should finally end soon
-
Yankees to get Gregorius back Friday
The shortstop is coming off Tommy John surgery and has not played a game this season
-
Ball bounces off Korean infielder's head
Now that's called backing up a play
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Sale throws second immaculate inning
Wednesday was the best Sale has looked all season