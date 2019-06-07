Braves, Dallas Keuchel agree to deal, per report

A night after Craig Kimbrel signed with the Chicago Cubs, the other big-name pitcher remaining on the free-agent market has found a home of his own: left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel has reportedly agreed to terms with the Atlanta Braves on a deal, per David O'Brien of The Athletic:

#Braves have agreed to terms with left-hander Dallas Keuchel, sources tell The Athletic.

Likely a one-year deal, but working to confirm that. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 7, 2019

Keuchel, 31, had previously spent his entire seven-year big-league career with the Houston Astros. During his time in Houston, he had amassed a 3.66 ERA (109 ERA+) and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nearly 200 appearances, and won the AL Cy Young award in 2015. Over the past three seasons, he posted a 3.77 ERA (107 ERA+) while averaging 173 innings per year.

Keuchel had remained unsigned this winter due to a combination of factors, including draft-pick compensation and his style -- he's a low-spin, low-velocity pitcher in an era where teams want hard-throwers who can challenge batters up in the strike zone.

It's unclear when Keuchel will join the Braves rotation -- and who he will replace -- but Atlanta would seem to be in better position to compete now with another veteran mid-rotation starter in hand.