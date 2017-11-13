Free agent target: J.D. Martinez

The Cardinals are looking for a power bat and J.D. Martinez is the answer.

The Cardinals have a lot of question marks going into 2018. The infield is a bit more set in stone, while the outfield is complicated and involves a lot of movable pieces. Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, and even Martinez could each net the Cardinals a great return. Since there is more shuffle room in the outfield, that’s probably where the Cardinals should look for that cleanup bat they missed in 2016. They should follow that road all the way to J.D. Martinez. With all the rumours floating around about Giancarlo Stanton, Martinez is a slugger who won’t require such a hefty commitment.

If you don’t know who J.D. Martinez is, I can’t blame you. He spent the first half of the season in the AL and the second half in Arizona and who has time to stay up for west coast baseball? J.D. stands for Julio Daniel, but he also earned the nickname “Just Dingers” because of his career-high 45 homers in 2017. Oh, and also this:

A couple weeks ago, Ben Markham wrote a great article here at VEB about J.D., what a contract for him might look like, and how Martinez would compare to Stanton. I want to focus more on his consistency at the plate and determine who the Cardinals would trade away to make room for him.

J.D. Martinez hit at least twenty homers in each of the past four seasons. His strikeout rate is not terrible for a power hitter, generally hovering around 25 percent. He has an insane ISO because when he makes contact he is hitting the ball hard. In fact, 56 percent of his hits went for extra bases. J.D. is like a version of Randal Grichuk who strikes out less because there isn’t a gigantic hole in his swing.

J.D. in 2017

Let’s focus on 2017. If you had to guess, who do you think had the highest slugging percentage in baseball? Giancarlo Stanton? Great guess, but wrong. Aaron Judge? Negative, my friend. Maybe it’s the all-encompassing Mike Trout? No. It was J.D. Martinez who slugged .690! That’s almost sixty points higher than second-place Stanton. While that was a huge, unsustainable jump, J.D. has shown consistent power throughout his career.

This season he also led baseball in isolated power (.387), and ranked third in homers and wRC+ (166). He did all that in two-hundred fewer plate appearances than Judge and Stanton. J.D. has proven himself to be a slugger, the “lightning in a bottle” St. Louis lost with Matt Holliday, and he comes without the price of Stanton or waiting a full year to get in on the Machado/Harper/McCutchen race.

Offensively, he is always above-average. He will probably decline a bit entering his age-30 season, but he has a proven understanding of how pitchers approach him and he makes adjustments. There is an interesting article on Fangraphs about how J.D. Martinez uses stats/sabermetrics. He said,

“I track my swings and misses in the zone ... If I’m swinging and missing in the zone, I don’t like that. That tells me something is wrong.”

He actually likes hitting breaking balls. “The furthest balls I’ve ever hit are breaking balls. They go the furthest; they have the spin on them already.” Martinez crushes sliders, so opposing pitchers started to throw him more four-seamers and cutters and they focused on the lower-outside portion of the strike zone because it’s where he makes the least amount of contact.

Via Fangraphs

J.D.’s focus is on pitches in the strike zone, where he makes a lot of contact and sees the ball well. The lower and further away a pitch is, the less likely he is to make contact, and that is where pitchers made their adjustment. However, he is able to identify pitches and hold back on ones low-and-away. There is another player who seems to struggle in that area ...

I mentioned Randal Grichuk because, of all the Cardinals’ outfielders, J.D. Martinez is basically the player they want Randal Grichuk to become. He has a similar, whiff-happy hitting profile with more than half of his hits going for extra bases. It’s the same sort of thing just, you know, actually resulting in more hits and fewer strikeouts.

One word stands out when opening Martinez’s page on Brooks Baseball: aggressive. He swings at a lot, and that is why he focuses on swings and misses. What does he see in the zone that he can fix? I also really like that he uses the field fairly equally, unlike the other power bat the Cardinals have in their lineup, Jedd Gyorko, who is a major pull hitter. His groundballs generally end up on the left side of the infield, but if he hits the ball in the air, that spread is fairly equal. Take a look at J.D. Martinez’s spray chart over the past three seasons:

Of all outfielders in baseball, J.D. ranked 17th in WAR, making him worth the investment. J.D. Martinez hit more home runs than the Cardinals’ left and center fielders combined. (Pham hit 23 while Dexter Fowler hit 18.) If you add Stephen Piscotty into the mix, their entire outfield only managed five more home runs than J.D. Martinez hit by himself in 2017.

Then there is the matter of J.D. Martinez’s not-so-great fielding.

It’s not Kolten Wong/Matt Adams in left field bad. Not Randal “I literally can’t throw the ball or lift my arm” Grichuk in center field bad, but still not pretty. It is, to be charitable, below average. According to Fangraphs’ Inside Edge fielding data, J.D. made 99.5 percent of all “routine” plays in right field. Basically, he will meet reasonable expectations but he is not Jason Heyward.

Fangraphs has JD Martinez’s zone rating as perpetually negative. It was -14.8 this year and -21.5 the season prior, and his career aggregate is -5.8. Limitations on his outfield range can cost a team around six runs a season. His Defensive Runs Saved was -5 this season and -22 the season before. Even removing that outlier 2016 season, he’s still averaging -1.7 runs saved. It’s certainly a tradeoff, but this season was proof that to win they need someone who can hit like JD Martinez. In this case, I think the reward is worth the risk.

Who Stays, Who Goes?

The question then becomes, if the Cardinals sign J.D. Martinez, whom do they trade away? I bring up Randal Grichuk because I feel like he is an obvious choice. He’s got so much potential and power, and with the right tutelage he could be an even more well-rounded player than J.D., because Grichuk runs well. However, after a few seasons, it’s almost untenable for the organization to keep Grichuk when a similar but more mature hitter is available. For the Cardinals, it would be like trading away a “maybe” for a “definitely.”

J.D. Martinez was 17th overall in WAR, carried by an impressive year at the plate and bogged down by defensive woes. Tommy Pham was 5th overall, and that is after he spent the first six weeks of the season in triple-A. They have the potential to be a powerful, effective outfield duo. With Harrison Bader available as backup in case Pham gets injured, I think keeping Pham makes both strategic and financial sense.

For the right person, I think the Cardinals should trade Stephen Piscotty to make room for JD in right field. They’ve already shown a willingness to do so. Piscotty may net the Cardinals a lot even after a down season. He fell under some delusion that he could be a power hitter, re-tooled his swing, and it messed with him to the opposite effect. J.D. Martinez hasn’t played left field since 2014 and putting him in right field would necessitate the Cardinals trade Piscotty.

The Right Price

JD Martinez is a good hitter and there are approximately seventy-five people on record saying he’s a “good clubhouse guy.” Super. However, a contending team like the Cardinals isn’t going to pay an obscene amount of money. Turns out, that’s exactly what Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, is asking for:

Teams that have reached out early on J.D. Martinez have gotten the impression Scott Boras is looking for something in the $200 million range. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 8, 2017

If JD gets $200 million, Bryce Harper should get a billion dollars for ten years. Two-hundred million dollars for six years is $33 million/year. That’s ridiculous. Even f the Cardinals choose not to wade into the free agent market this season, the 2018 class will be loaded. They can tide over another year with Grichuk and Piscotty, and wait to give $200 million to someone who will fit even better within the organization.

I think $150 million for six years is reasonable, same at $125 million for five years. His defense is only going to get worse, and he won’t hit at the same rate when he’s playing in his age-34 or age-35 seasons. Anything over $25 million/year is pushing it, in my opinion, because of his defensive limitations and inevitable age-related decline. Because the Cardinals have options and depth, I don’t think they should break the bank and go for that Boras-sized deal.

An outfield of Fowler/Pham/J.D. Martinez frees up Grichuk and Piscotty, both of whom can net the Cardinals good returns going into their age-26 and age-27 seasons. I think that is the optimal way to go about signing J.D. It’s a defensive downgrade, but he would add some much-needed power to a lineup that needs a proven slugger. He’s not Stanton, but he will not require as much money or as lengthy a time commitment.

J.D. Martinez answers one of the primary needs the Cardinals have this offseason, and they have movable pieces to make room for him. He’s got consistently above-average offensive production and would fit nicely into a corner outfield spot. If that’s not enough to convince you, check out this adorable video of him and Jake Lamb:

. . .

Audrey Stark is a contributor at Viva El Birdos. You can follow her on Twitter @HighStarkSunday.