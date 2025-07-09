The Wednesday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to be in action, giving ample opportunities to make MLB betting picks. One of the most notable MLB matchups on Wednesday is Diamondbacks vs. Padres in San Diego at 9:40 p.m. ET in a battle between longtime NL West rivals. San Diego is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Padres vs. Diamondbacks odds. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for an upset in this game, however, backing the Diamondbacks to win on the money line at +121 odds (risk $100 to win $121).

Another marquee matchup is Cubs vs. Twins in Minnesota at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Cubs look like one of the top contenders in the National League, and will be looking to grow their lead in the NL Central standings. Minnesota is a -114 favorite on the money line, but SportsLine's model is backing the Cubs at -106 odds on Wednesday. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Wednesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 28 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Wednesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1686 (risk $100 to win $1,686). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Wednesday.

Vinnie Pasquantino Over 0.5 total RBI (+144)

Arizona Diamondbacks money line (+121) vs. San Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds money line (-142) vs. Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs moneyline (-106) vs. Minnesota Twins

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1686 payout (odds subject to change)

Vinnie Pasquantino Over 0.5 total RBI (+144)

Pasquantino is on track to have a career year in 2025. The 27-year-old first baseman has emerged as one of the top left-handed power hitters in the American League. He enters Wednesday batting .270 with 15 home runs and 56 RBI. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.2 based on the projection of 0.7 total RBI for Pasquantino and the consensus line of 0.5. New users can enhance their bet with the latest FanDuel promo code.

Arizona Diamondbacks money line (+121) vs. San Diego Padres

The Padres host the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after the teams split the first two games of this series. Brandon Pfaadt (8-6, 5.42 ERA) is set to start for Arizona, while Dylan Cease (3-8, 4.62 ERA) will be on the mound for San Diego. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.8-4.7 in the Diamondbacks' favor, with Arizona winning in 53% of computer simulations. New users can snag up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the latest BetMGM bonus code.

Cincinnati Reds money line (-142) vs. Miami Marlins

The Reds host the Marlins on Wednesday with Miami looking to win its third straight game in this mid-week series. Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 7.01 ERA) is set to start for Miami, while rising star Andrew Abbott (7-1, 2.15 ERA) will be on the mound for Cincinnati. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.1-4.4 in the Reds' favor, with Cincinnati winning in 63% of computer simulations. New users can double their winnings on 10 bets with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Chicago Cubs money line (-106) vs. Minnesota Twins

This is an 'A' rated pick from SportsLine's model. The Twins host the Cubs in the second game of this series after Chicago won 8-1 on Tuesday. Cade Horton (3-2, 4.15 ERA) is set to start for Chicago, while David Festa (2-3, 5.48 ERA) will be on the mound for Minnesota. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.8-4.8 in the Cubs' favor, with Chicago covering in 59% of computer simulations.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Wednesday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 41-17 roll on his last 58 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up almost 10 units.