Yankees slugger Aaron Judge got off to a scorching start this season, blasting six home runs in his first seven games. He is still batting well, but he has gone without a homer in five straight games. Giants starter Robbie Ray has allowed three home runs in his first two starts.

Tyler Soderstrom HR (+500)

The 23-year-old is off to an excellent start to the season, batting .354 with six home runs and 10 RBI through his first 13 games. He is tied with Judge and Kyle Schwarber for homers up to this point, but he is available at a much cheaper price than those stars. All six of his home runs have come against right-handed pitchers, and he has another matchup against a righty on Friday. Mets starter Griffin Canning is off to a good start, but he allowed the second-most home runs in the majors last year.

"We have Soderstrom at +330 to hit a HR in the model, and we like both the matchup against Canning for Soderstrom and the forecast having the wind blowing out," SportsLine Data Scientist Jacob Fetner said. You can find the best price for a Soderstrom home run today at Bet365.

Kerry Carpenter HR (+460)

SportsLine's model already cashed one Carpenter home run bet this week, calling his homer against the Yankees on Tuesday. Detroit's left fielder currently leads the team with four home runs, and all four of them have come in his last six games. Carpenter is facing Twins starter David Festa, who was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul due to a Pablo Lopez hamstring injury. Festa has allowed six runs across just 8.1 innings in his first two starts in the minors this season.

"Carpenter surprisingly has hit 2 of his 4 HRs this season against LHPs including when we bet on him Tuesday against the Yankees. This is a good sign, as it means he is less likely to be pinch hit for when facing a lefty reliever," Fetner said. "We set the line at +340 for Carpenter to homer against the Twins and David Festa, who is making his first MLB start this season after getting shelled in Spring Training."

James Wood HR (+700)

The Nationals have won four of their last five games, and Wood has played a key role in their recent surge. He has three home runs in his last three outings, with all of them coming against the Dodgers. Wood had two homers and drove in five runs against Los Angeles on Tuesday. He is one of the hottest hitters in baseball this week, but the model believes there is still value at his current price.

"We are perhaps getting a good price on Wood this games because he has struggled against RHPs compared to LHPs, but last season Wood hit 8 of his 9 HRs against RHPs and had a .858 OPS against righties, so we expect some positive regression from his .580 OPS against RHPs to start the season," Fetner said. The model sets the line around +420, creating value on these odds at Bet365.

