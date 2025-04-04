The New York Yankees hit a franchise-record nine home runs in Max Fried's first start of the season, and he will make his second start against Pittsburgh during the Friday MLB schedule. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has five home runs in his first six games of the season, with his latest dinger coming against Arizona on Thursday. He became the second player in MLB history to hit five or more homers and record at least 15 RBI through his first six games. The latest MLB home run odds from BetMGM list Judge at +225 to hit a long ball on Friday.

Other players with short home run odds on Friday include Pete Alonso (+340), Shohei Ohtani (+320) and Marcell Ozuna (+270). With MLB HR prop odds available for almost every player at in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-18 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR props on Friday. These three picks can be parlayed for +29290 odds and would pay out $1,469.53 on a $5 bet.

Brandon Lowe HR (+375)

The 30-year-old is the only player on Tampa Bay's roster with multiple home runs this season, going yard against both Colorado and Pittsburgh. Lowe had 21 homers in 97 starts last year after hitting 21 bombs in 101 starts in 2023. He showed slight improvement on a per-game basis, and he has a favorable matchup against Rangers right-handed starter Tyler Mahle.

"Lowe has a 1.209 OPS in 17 ABs vs RHPs this season compared to a .125 OPS in 7 ABs vs LHPs. He is seeing the ball incredibly well vs. righties to start the season," SportsLine data scientist Jacob Fetner said. "We set the line at +348 for Lowe to record a home run tonight in Arlington."

Heliot Ramos HR (+650)

Ramos is off to a fantastic start to the season from a power perspective, hitting three homers in his first six games. He has alternated games with and without homers, and he did not leave the park against Houston on Wednesday. The Giants are playing well as a team this season, so there could be additional plate appearances for Ramos on Friday.

"Ramos is facing Luis Castillo, but not the ace Luis Castillo, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022," Fetner said. "Castillo has really good HR/9 numbers in his minor league career, but the major leagues are a whole different animal. We set the line around +450 for Ramos to hit a HR." Ramos is +650 at BetMGM, which is significantly better than other books.

Triston Casas HR (+725)

The third-year first baseman hit his first home run of the season on Thursday, blasting a two-run shot in the seventh inning of an 8-4 win over Baltimore. Casas went 1 of 17 in his first five games of the season, but he was able to get on track in Thursday's victory. He is facing Cardinals starter Erick Fedde, who allowed 20 home runs in 31 starts last season.

"Casas has actually hit lefties better than righties since last season, but 35 of his career 43 home runs have come against RHPs. Casas is a true power hitter against righties and just tries to put the ball in play against lefties," Fetner said. His price at BetMGM is also the best available. Casas is +725 at BetMGM, higher than at other betting apps like Caesars (+600).

