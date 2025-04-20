Angels outfielder Mike Trout might only be hitting .189 this season, but he's healthy after playing only 319 games over the last five seasons. His prodigious power is helping make up for the fact that he's not seeing the ball as well as we've come to expect. Trout hit two home runs on Saturday against the Giants and is up to eight on the season, tied for second in Major League Baseball behind only Tyler Soderstrom (nine). Trout and the Angels are back in action on Sunday and he's +350 to hit another dinger in the latest MLB home run odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Soderstrom is listed at +420 on FanDuel to hit a home run against the Brewers on Sunday and become the first player in baseball to reach double-digit homers. So should you add Trout or Soderstrom to your MLB home run bets? With MLB HR props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-19 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. It went 2-for-3 in HR bets Monday, hitting on Shohei Ohtani at +290 and Bobby Witt at +340, then hit Tyler Soderstrom for a +370 payout on Tuesday, Matt Mervis (+525) on Wednesday, Junior Caminero (+520) on Thursday and Francisco Lindor (+500) on Friday. The SportsLine Projection Model has nailed a HR prop in nine of the last 12 days and is up 21.65 units in that period. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR props on Sunday. These three picks can be parlayed for +20140 odds and would pay out $1,012 on a $5 bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elly De La Cruz (+700)

The 23-year-old Reds shortstop is one of the game's most exciting young players, having hit 25 home runs to go along with 67 stolen bases during an all-star campaign in 2024. He's done more of the same so far in 2025, hitting four home runs and stealing six bases over Cincinnati's first 21 games.

He homered on Friday in Baltimore and Orioles starter Charlie Morton enters Sunday's start with an 8.84 ERA and four home runs surrendered over his first four starts. DraftKings is offering the best price on De La Cruz to homer against Morton at Camden Yards on Sunday.

Mickey Moniak (+440)

Moniak hit 14 home runs in each of the last two seasons while platooning as an Angels outfielder but he earned an everyday role in Colorado and his power is playing up at Coors Field. Moniak has homered in each of his last two games and has three home runs with a .952 OPS over his first 17 games of the season. On Sunday, the former first-round pick will have a crosswind blowing into right field and he'll match up with Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin in the first game of a doubleheader.

Moniak hits from the left side and has hit 32 of his 35 career home runs against righties. FanDuel is offering the best price on this MLB HR prop but we're playing him at +340 on DraftKings for this MLB HR parlay. This is for the 3:10 p.m. ET start specifically.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (+475)

Tatis has launched 134 home runs in 536 games to begin his career and his seven homers in 2025 lead the National League. He homered on Saturday night in Houston and has now hit six of his seven home runs over the last 10 games. Framber Valdez is a sinker-baller who hasn't historically given up many home runs, but he does have a 4.91 ERA entering Sunday and Tatis has historically crushed left-handed pitching.

He has a .900 career OPS against lefties and also sports a .576 slugging percentage in inter-league games. BetMGM and DraftKings both have Tatis priced at +475

