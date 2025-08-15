The top teams in the National League West will square off on Friday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. San Diego has taken a one-game lead over Los Angeles by winning 14 of its last 17 games, and star third baseman Manny Machado has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games. Machado, who is up to 20 home runs this season, has been successful against Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw during his career. He has four homers against Kershaw and has 10 homers in 131 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season, so SportsLine's proven model is backing Machado to go yard at +360 odds on Friday night.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, August 15:

Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox (+500)

Zachary Neto, Angels (+420)

Manny Machado, Padres (+360)

Parlay these picks for +16150 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change)

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/15

Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox (+500, FanDuel)

Abreu is seeing the ball well, with three multi-hit games in his last four outings. While he hasn't homered during that stretch, he's back at home where his HR rate is slightly higher. He's hit 20 of his 21 home runs against right-handed pitchers and faces Sandy Alcantara, who's been inconsistent lately—allowing 11 earned runs over his last two starts. In 10 road starts this season, Alcantara has allowed a .939 OPS. We set Abreu's line at +410 to homer, but you can get this line at +500

Zachary Neto, Angels (+420, FanDuel)

Neto and the Angels are riding high after a sweep of the Dodgers, which should give them a confidence boost. Despite being a right-handed hitter, Neto has been much better against RHPs, hitting .286 with 14 of his 19 HRs this season against them. He faces A's rookie Jack Perkins, who's been more hittable in Sacramento's hitter-friendly environment. We set Neto's line at +380 to homer, but you can find this price at FanDuel

Manny Machado, Padres (+360, FanDuel)

Few hitters have had the success Machado has had against Clayton Kershaw—he's 13-for-42 with 4 HRs against the future Hall-of-Famer. Machado hasn't homered in his last 13 games, so we're leaning into the "he's due" narrative. He's hit 10 HRs in 131 ABs vs. lefties and 10 HRs in 335 ABs vs. righties this season, so the model favors him in this lefty matchup. Machado has also been better on the road (.892 OPS) than at home (.805 OPS). We set his line around +250 to homer, making this a tremendous value with the listed price available at FanDuel

