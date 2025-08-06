Just over a year after he was drafted, Nick Kurtz has become a regular for MLB home run bettors, but he's on an eight-game homerless streak since his historic four home run game on July 25. That creates a strong buy-low opportunity on Wednesday in the nation's capital, and he's coming off a 3-for-4 game where he scored four runs on Tuesday. Nationals Park proved to be homer-friendly last night, and Kurtz is listed for as high as +333 in the latest MLB home run odds.

He's one of our top MLB HR picks for Wednesday with a favorable matchup and the A's on a hot streak as winners of six of their last nine games.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 49.9 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after hitting four of its six HR bets on Saturday and Sunday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Wednesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, August 6:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/6

Nick Kurtz (Athletics) +333, BetMGM

Kurtz is our top pick to hit a home run today—ranking ahead of names like Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Kyle Schwarber. While he hasn't homered since his historic 4-HR game, he did reach base five times yesterday, showing he's still locked in at the plate. Cade Cavalli is making his first MLB start since 2022 and hasn't been effective in the minors this season, posting a 5.35 ERA. Kurtz has 19 of his 23 home runs against right-handed pitchers and owns a 1.193 OPS against them. We set his line at +180 to homer.

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) +420, FanDuel

We're going back to Witt, who continues to swing a hot bat even if the long balls haven't been there lately. He's 1-for-3 in his career against Dustin May, and that one hit was a home run. Witt has been better on the road this season and has hit all 16 of his home runs against right-handed pitchers. We set his line at +370 to homer.

Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics) +550, BetMGM

Soderstrom hasn't homered since July 25th, but he's been solid at the plate, and our model believes he's due. At +550, this is a great value spot. He's hit 18 of his 19 home runs against right-handed pitchers and has an OPS more than 330 points higher against righties than lefties. He also shows slightly more power on the road, despite playing in a hitter-friendly park in Sacramento. We set Soderstrom's line at +300 to homer.

