Padres star Fernando Tatis had the day off on Wednesday after going 2-for-21 through the first five games of August, and San Diego was also off on Thursday, giving Tatis several days to reset heading into the Friday MLB schedule. The outfielder has 17 home runs this season, and he is +420 to go yard in the Friday MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Tatis is facing Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler, who has allowed a whopping 19 home runs in 19 starts.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 50.65 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after hitting four of its six HR bets on Saturday and Sunday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, August 8:

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics (+500)

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+400)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (+420)

Parlay these picks for +11917 odds at BetMGM (odds subject to change)

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/8

Tyler Soderstrom (+500, BetMGM)

Tyler Soderstrom (+500, BetMGM)

We hit on a Soderstrom HR two days ago and are going back to him in a favorable spot. Soderstrom has back-to-back games with a HR after hitting another HR in yesterday's game. Interestingly enough, Soderstrom hit both of those HRs against left-handed pitchers despite only having one HR all season against lefties before the series. Soderstrom is facing a RHP, and he has a .855 OPS and 18 of his 21 HRs against RHPs this season. Sugano has allowed 21 HRs in 21 starts this season, and he has given up 13 of those to left-handed hitters. The weather is hitter friendly, and we set Soderstrom's line at +350 to homer in a third straight game.

Kerry Carpenter (+400, BetMGM)

Kerry Carpenter (+400, BetMGM)

Carpenter is seeing the ball very well since returning from injury. He has 5 HRs over his last 10 games, including 3 in his last 5. Carpenter crushes RHPs, against whom he had an .868 OPS and 18 of his 20 HRs. Kyle Hendricks is the rare pitcher that succeeds despite throwing just 86 mph because he keeps hitters off balance and locates. He is better against lefties than righties as well despite being a RHP. Despite Hendricks' strong stats against lefties, +400 is too good to pass up for a hot hitter like Carpenter. We set Carpenter's line at +355 to homer.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (+420, FanDuel)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (+420, FanDuel)

We don't have model value here, but we would consider this a fair price for Tatis, whose in-game power just hasn't been showing up as of late. Tatis has just 4 HRs since the start of June, but he is facing Walker Buehler who he has 5 HRs in his career against. Tatis is 10-32 with 5 HRs against Buehler, who has a 7.44 ERA on the road this season. Buehler has really been struggling on the mound. Opponents are hitting .328 with a .949 OPS against Buehler when he pitches on the road. The weather is expected to be very hitter friendly, and Tatis' historical splits against Buehler should give him confidence here. We set Tatis' line at +425 to homer.

