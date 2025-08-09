Rays third baseman Junior Caminero continues posting excellent power numbers this season, as he cracked the 30-home run mark on the year against the Angels on Wednesday before going yard again on Friday night against the Mariners. Caminero has three homers in his last two games, and he also homered against the Dodgers last Saturday. The 22-year-old is +400 to homer on Saturday in the MLB odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. He is facing Mariners rookie starter Logan Evans, who has allowed 12 home runs in 13 starts, so SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is backing Caminero in their MLB HR bets on Saturday.

They are also backing Angels outfielder Jo Adell (+525) and Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (+350) in their MLB HR props. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 47.65 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after hitting four of its six HR bets last Saturday and Sunday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Saturday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog, and see their top MLB props for Saturday here, along with game picks for Braves vs. Marlins and Phillies vs. Rangers.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, August 9:

Junior Caminero, Rays (+400)

Jo Adell, Angels (+525)

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+350)

Parlay these picks for +11450 odds at BetMGM (odds subject to change)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+400, DraftKings)

Caminero has notable home/road splits, but he's homered three times in his last two road games heading into today. While his road OPS sits at .629 compared to .982 at home, he's now up to 13 HRs in 51 road games. He's been much better against right-handed pitching this season, and Logan Evans is the most vulnerable RHP in the Mariners' rotation—right-handed batters have an .815 OPS against him. We set Caminero's line at +285 to homer for a third straight game.

Jo Adell, Angels (+525, BetMGM)

Adell's line is all over the place, but +525 is excellent value compared to the +405 average. He's hit three home runs in his last four games, bringing his season total to 24. Right-handed hitters are batting .277 against Charlie Morton this season. While they don't hit for as much power as lefties against Morton, Adell's elite bat speed (98th percentile) and barrel rate (95th percentile) make him a threat if he makes contact. We set Adell's line at +440 to homer.

José Ramírez, Guardians (+350, FanDuel)

Ramírez and the Guardians are surging, having won 8 of their last 9 games and sitting just half a game back of the final Wild Card spot. He's a pure hitter from both sides of the plate, but has shown more power from the left side—19 of his 23 home runs have come against right-handed pitchers. He's 0-for-4 in his career against Sean Burke, but that sample is too small to be concerning. We set Ramírez's line at +290 to homer.

