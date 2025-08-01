There were only three baseball games on Thursday, but all 30 teams are in action during the Friday MLB schedule. The New York Yankees continue to play without superstar Aaron Judge (elbow), but they are heavy favorites against the Marlins on Friday. Jazz Chisholm is +475 to homer against his former team, and that is one of the MLB HR props that SportsLine's model is targeting. Miami has a below-average bullpen, giving Chisholm an edge in his former park.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, August 1:

MLB Best Bets 8/1

Tyler Soderstrom (ATH) +450, DraftKings

Soderstrom is typically a strong model play when facing right-handed pitching—he's hit 18 of his 19 home runs against righties. He's coming off a solid July, posting an .827 OPS with 5 HRs in 23 games. Anthony DeSclafani hasn't allowed a home run in his last three starts, but he's historically been prone to the long ball and doesn't have favorable splits against left-handed hitters. We set Soderstrom's line at +350 to homer.

Luis Robert Jr. (CHW) +440, FanDuel

Despite months of trade rumors, Robert stayed put in Chicago. The White Sox are likely hoping he can rebuild his value, and he's trending in the right direction. He's hitting .297 with a .990 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season and had a scorching July, batting .353 with a .990 OPS. Tyler Anderson hasn't been sharp lately, and Robert is 2-for-5 with two doubles in his career against him. We set Robert's line at +340 to homer.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) +475, BetMGM

This isn't a high-value model play, but it's a fun narrative matchup—Jazz is facing his former team, and Janson Junk, a former Yankees prospect, is facing his former organization too. Jazz is 1-for-1 in his career against Junk. While Junk has only allowed one home run all season, some of the value here comes from Jazz potentially facing the Marlins' bullpen, which is slightly below league average. We set Jazz's line at +455 to homer.

