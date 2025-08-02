The Saturday MLB schedule features all 30 teams in action, including the Athletics vs. Diamondbacks at 10:05 p.m. ET. Arizona is on a season-worst six-game losing streak and is on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention in the coming weeks. Second baseman Ketel Marte continues to have a strong campaign though, recording multiple hits in two of his last four games. He has 20 home runs in 78 games this season, and he is +350 to go yard against the Athletics in the Saturday HR odds.

Marte has only homered once since July 4, but SportsLine's model is targeting his line as one of its HR picks for Saturday. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 39.05 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Saturday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, August 2:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/2

Kyle Stowers (MIA), +475 DraftKings

Stowers hit a clutch grand slam last night that helped fuel the Marlins' comeback against the Yankees. He's been one of the hottest hitters in the majors over the past month, with 11 home runs in his last 25 games. All 24 of his career home runs have come against right-handed pitchers, and today he faces rookie RHP Cam Schlittler. We set Stowers' line at +375 to homer. You can bet this prop at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with your first wager of at least $5:

Ketel Marte (ARI) +350, BetMGM

Marte has cooled off with just 1 HR in his last 16 games after a scorching start to the season, but he's playing in a launchpad tonight and is due. A's starter JT Ginn has looked sharp in his last two outings, but he lacks a long track record of sustained success. Left-handed batters have a .998 OPS against Ginn, compared to just .578 for righties. We set Marte's line at +298 to homer, making it a steal to find this price now at BetMGM.

Christian Yelich (MIL) +575, BetMGM

Yelich has seen the ball well against Jake Irvin, going 4-for-9 with two doubles and two walks. He's hit 18 of his 20 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. Irvin has allowed 23 home runs this season and has struggled against left-handed bats. We set Yelich's line at +344 to homer, which is also available at BetMGM:

