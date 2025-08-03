With 15 games on the Sunday MLB schedule, there are hundreds of options for MLB home run betting available, and a little help identifying value can go a long way. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in baseball, but after back-to-back 30-homer seasons, his power production is down a little. He has 16 home runs over 109 games, but does lead the American League with 36 doubles. This is often the stage of the season where gap power can start to turn back into home run power, and Witt does have five batted balls of 105 mph or more over the last six days.

That type of exit velocity should eventually pay dividends, and that's why he's one of our top MLB home run picks for Sunday, with the Witt listed for as high as +440 in the MLB HR odds. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first wager of $5 or more, and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 47.3 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after hitting two of its three HR bets on Saturday and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Sunday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, August 3:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/3

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog

Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) +440, FanDuel

Witt hasn't shown as much power this season as in years past, but he remains one of the better hitters in baseball, and +440 offers strong value. Despite being a right-handed hitter, all 16 of Witt's home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers. Chris Bassitt has given up five home runs over his last two starts. While Bassitt has been excellent at home, he's still prone to giving up the long ball. We set Witt's line at +380 to homer. You can bet this prop at FanDuel, where you can get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins:

Kyle Stowers (MIA) +480, FanDuel

We're going back to Stowers today. He struck out three times yesterday, which likely explains the slight bump in value. Luis Gil is making his first start of the season and was inconsistent during his rehab outings. Gil has historically been more vulnerable to left-handed hitters, and Stowers has crushed right-handed pitching this season. We set Stowers' line at +422 to homer, making it a steal to find this price now at FanDuel.

Mickey Moniak (COL) +480, FanDuel)

Moniak has flashed the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. In 46 home games at Coors Field this season, he's hit 10 home runs with a .322 average and a 1.014 OPS. He also owns an .882 OPS against right-handed pitchers, compared to just .693 against lefties. Moniak is 3-for-7 in his career against Mitch Keller, who has worse splits against left-handed batters. While we don't have a ton of model value here, it's a solid longshot play. We set Moniak's line at +465 to homer, which is also available at FanDuel:

Where to bet MLB props on Sunday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Sunday:

More MLB picks for Sunday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Sunday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on a 76-66-1 roll (+1580) on MLB picks.