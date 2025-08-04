Giants third baseman Matt Chapman might be best known for his defense as a five-time Gold Glove winner, but he's also sitting on 198 career home runs during his nine-year MLB career. He's well on his way to a sixth 20-homer season with 16 home runs in 88 games this season, and he's been producing impactful contact all season. Chapman is 95th percentile among MLB hitters in average exit velocity (93.3 mph), and he has an exceptional feel for the strike zone, ranking 92nd percentile in both chase rate (20.0%) and walk rate (13.4%), which are all critical figures for MLB HR bettors.

Best MLB home run picks for Monday, August 4:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/4

Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) +500, DraftKings

Witt didn't connect for us yesterday, but this price is too good to pass up for one of MLB's premier hitters. He's 3-for-8 in his career against Brayan Bello, who's been excellent lately but has shown vulnerability to the occasional long ball. We set Witt's line around +400 to homer, making this a worthwhile longshot play at +500.

Matt Chapman (SF) +500, FanDuel

Chapman is in a bit of a slump after finishing July on a tear, but the model likes his matchup today against Johan Oviedo, who's making his season debut. It's been nearly two years since Oviedo's last start. Chapman has an .820 OPS in games where the opposing starter is a right-handed pitcher, compared to just .689 against lefties. We set Chapman's line at +460 to homer.

Riley Greene (DET) +400, FanDuel

Greene didn't record a hit in the Tigers' series against the Phillies, but he made several highlight-reel defensive plays that should keep his confidence high. He's hit 24 of his 26 home runs against right-handed pitchers and will be glad not to be facing Phillies' lefties Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. We set Greene's line at +260 to homer.

