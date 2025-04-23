There are five players in Major League Baseball who have already hit at least eight home runs. Cal Raleigh and Tyler Soderstrom were power-hitting prospects who are living up to the hype, while Mike Trout and Fernando Tatis Jr. are two of the biggest names in the game. Then there's Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman, who has never hit more than 13 home runs in a season but has already gone yard eight times in 2025. Edman is well-protected in a loaded Los Angeles lineup and seeing the ball well, but you can still find Edman to homer against the Cubs on Wednesday for +500 in the latest MLB HR odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Can he stay hot enough to add to your MLB home run picks or should you avoid the potential for regression in your MLB bets? With MLB HR props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-6 roll on all top-rated MLB picks since the start of the season. It also nailed at least one home run on six of seven days last week, including calling Elly De La Cruz (+700) and Tatis (+475) to go yard on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model has called a HR prop in 10 of the last 15 days and is up 26.15 units in that period. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR props on Monday. These three picks can also be parlayed for +9360 odds and would pay out $473 on a $5 bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+340)

Cruz is coming off a season where he set new career-highs in home runs (21), RBI (76), stolen bases (22) and OPS (.773), and he's been even better thus far in 2025. He homered in three games straight last week and is sitting at five on the season with an .838 OPS. FanDuel is offering the best price on Cruz to hit a homer on Thursday.

"Cruz has a 1.011 OPS with five HRs in 51 at-bats against right-handed pitching this season. He is facing righty Jack Kochanowicz, who has a 6.20 ERA to start the season, so its no surprise we like the value on Cruz today," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set the line at +308 for Cruz to hit a long ball." Cruz is +340 to go yard at FanDuel.

Byron Buxton, Twins (+330)

Since the start of 2019, Buxton's has averaged 36 home runs per 162 games, so his power is unquestionable. The only thing that has held him back has been his health, as he's only played 487 games during that span. However, Buxton is off to a healthy start in 2025 and he launched his fourth home run of the season on Sunday. He's trending in the right direction at the plate heading into a matchup with the lowly White Sox.

"This line is around +250 consensus, so you are getting a great price on FanDuel," Fetner said. "Buxton is swinging a hot bat with five multi-hit games over his last eight games played to go along with two home runs in that span."

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+425)

After hitting 47 home runs in two seasons as a starter at Florida and 10 home runs in 44 minor-league games after being selected fourth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, Langford was fast-tracked to the big leagues and hit 16 home runs as a rookie. Langford went 3-for-4 with a home run yesterday in his second game back from the injured list after an oblique injury and already has five home runs in 14 games this season.

"Langford pretty much went straight from the MLB draft to the majors, so he has had to adjust more so than others, but he has an OPS over .900 against lefties to begin his career," Fetner said. "Langford is 0-6 against JP Sears in his career, but he has put the ball into play in all 6 ABs against Sears. With Langford now seeing Sears a few times in his career and his success against LHPs, I think this is a good opportunity for Langford to go yard." BetMGM has the best line at +425.

More MLB picks for Wednesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for some popular props on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance, who is on a 70-31 roll on baseball picks. Still craving more? SportsLine's Bruce Marshall is 10-6 on his last 16 MLB ATS picks and you can find all his latest selections here.